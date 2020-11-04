The Wednesday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Frost, mist and fog will clear today, Wednesday morning to give a dry bright day with sunny spells. Cloud will increase from the northwest as the afternoon wears on. Afternoon highs of 10 or 11 Celsius in light west to northwest or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Wednesday night will be dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog developing. Lowest temperatures of: -1 to +4 degrees, coldest in Leinster and Munster with frost developing.