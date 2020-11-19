Cold but drier weather on the way for Thursday, November 19

Dry and bright today with sunny spells and scattered showers early in the day. Later in the afternoon, cloud will build from the Atlantic bringing rain and drizzle by evening. Afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees. Moderate northwest winds will back southwest and ease.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain turning heavy and persistent overnight where there is a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.