A wet start to Friday, November 20

A wet start with some heavy falls persisting and an ongoing risk of localised flooding today, Friday, November 20. The rain will gradually clear but it will remain cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle at times and mist in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Mild and mostly cloudy with patchy rain, drizzle and mist, although rain will become more persistent in western coasts and northern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.