Heavy rain on the way as Status Yellow alert issued

Overnight frost will clear to give a largely dry morning with some sunny spells. However, it will become cloudy or overcast as scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly move in from the west, turning more persistent across Atlantic counties later today.

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Kerry and Clare. It will become breezy too, in a freshening southwest wind, which will be stronger along coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT

Heavy outbreaks of rain will continue into tonight, bringing the risk of some river and localised flooding. Breezy at times, with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees Celsius, turning colder from the northwest towards morning.