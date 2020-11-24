Heavy spells of rain continue today, Tuesday, November 24

Heavy spells of overnight rain will persist this morning, Tuesday, November 24 bringing the ongoing risk of flooding. Low cloud and mist too. Brightening up from the west later, but turning colder too. Highest afternoon temperatures will range 5 to 8 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds will be fresh and gusty at first, but will ease through the day.

TONIGHT

Becoming dry early in the night, though some scattered showers will move into Atlantic counties overnight. Turning cold with frost and possibly a few icy stretches. Some mist and fog developing in parts too. Lowest temperatures 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, in light southwest to west breezes.