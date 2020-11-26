Temperatures set to fall to freezing tonight

A cold and in places frosty start with a few fog patches. It'll be a predominantly dry day with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures generally ranging 6 to 9 degrees. Winds mostly light, variable in direction but increasing moderate southerly.

TONIGHT

Turning cold and frosty in some areas overnight with fog returning in places. However, it'll turn somewhat less cold during the night with increasing amounts of cloud and patchy rain moving in to affect some parts. Minimum temperatures of 0 degrees.