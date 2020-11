A cold start with fog and frost in places. It'll be a mostly dry although rather dull day, with isolated showers on coasts. Temperatures this afternoon of just 4 to 6 degrees, winds will be light southerly or variable in direction.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be a mostly dry night once again and under clear skies temperatures will fall to between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees, once again fog may form and become dense in patches.