What has the weather in store for us on Saturday, November 28?

Today, Saturday, November 28 will be cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees generally. Winds will be light to moderate easterly.

TONIGHT

The outlook for tonight is for rather cloudy conditions to continue, with patchy rain at times in the northwest of the country, otherwise it will be mainly dry. Temperatures through the night will remain unchanged or even rise a little, generally between 6 and 8 degrees in light easterly winds.