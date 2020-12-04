The Friday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

A widespread frost to begin today Friday, December 4 with some icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Many areas will stay dry for the day with spells of winter sunshine. However, northwest winds will be brisk, with an added wind chill factor. A few coastal showers will persist too, with isolated hail and thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT

Tonight will bring scattered showers, some wintry, especially in the north and east. Feeling very cold owing to an added wind chill factor, in brisk northerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees Celsius. Some frost too, though mainly for sheltered areas.