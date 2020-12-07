Freezing conditions throughout the North West this morning

Lingering fog and icy stretches leading to dangerous driving conditions in some inland areas this morning. The fog will be slow to lift through the day but where it does clear, sunny spells will develop and it will be mainly dry. Another cold day with highs of just 2 to 4 degrees, coolest where fog lingers. Light northerly breeze becoming light to moderate northwesterly later

TONIGHT

Mainly cloudy at first with scattered showers. Clear spells will develop later in the night. Another cold night with lows of -2 to 0 degrees with frost and icy patches. Moderate northwest winds.

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 8T