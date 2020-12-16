Wet and windy start to Wednesday, December 16

Today, Wednesday, December 16 will start wet and very windy. Strong and gusty cyclonic variable winds will gradually ease during the afternoon and evening. It will remain mostly cloudy with scattered heavy showers merging to longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

TONIGHT

Clear spells will develop however scattered showers will continue to affect mainly western and northwestern areas. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees will occur towards dawn. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.