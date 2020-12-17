What are our chances of a white Christmas this year?

While temperatures are set to fall for Christmas there is no sign of any substantial snow on the horizon.

According to accuweather.com Christmas Eve will be dry but cold with daytime temperatures reaching just 4C and overnight temperatures dropping to -1C.

Christmas Day will see cold conditions continue with a high of just 5C. However there is the chance of some light snowfall in some areas in the evening as temperatures drop to 2C.

St Stephen's Day however will see the return of rain with daytime temperatures set to reach 6C and overnight rain continuing with temperatures falling to 1C.