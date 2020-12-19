What has the weather in store for us this weekend?

A cool and blustery day today, Saturday, December 19 with sunny spells and widespread showers, many of them heavy or prolonged and some of hail. Highs of 8 to 10 Celsius in fresh, locally strong, and gusty southwest winds. Saturday night will bring clear spells and showers of rain or hail, some heavy. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with fresh, gusty southwest to west winds.

Sunday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or of hail. They'll become more isolated in the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes. On Sunday night rain will move eastwards across the country. It will be heavy in many areas and may be accompanied by strong winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.