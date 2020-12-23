A cloudy start to Wednesday, December 23

A cloudy morning, but mostly dry, with a clearance to sunny spells slowly making its way southeastwards through the afternoon. Highs of 6 or 7 degrees in freshening northerly winds.

TONIGHT

Becoming mostly dry and clear on tonight, with isolated showers in the north. Lows of -2 to +2 degrees, with a sharp frost and a risk of icy patches. Moderate northerly winds, easing light northwesterly by morning.