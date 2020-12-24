What has the weather in store for us this Christmas Eve?

Any patches of frost or ice will clear quickly this morning to leave a bright day with sunny spells. There'll be a few passing showers but a good deal of dry weather overall. Highest afternoon temperatures generally ranging 4 to 7 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Temperatures dropping quickly after dark with frost and ice forming in some parts. However, frost will clear from many areas later in the night as increasing cloud brings a few patches of drizzle. Minimum temperatures ranging from -1 to +3 degrees in light breezes, becoming moderate southwest.