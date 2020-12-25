What has the weather in store for us on Christmas Day?

Any remaining frost or ice patches will clear today, Christmas morning to leave a fairly cloudy day with lots of dry weather and just a few scattered patches of rain or drizzle. By this evening, persistent rain will begin to move in from the Atlantic and spread southeastwards over the province. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, with moderate southwest breezes, increasing fresh later in the day.

TONIGHT

Becoming breezy overnight with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading southwards over the country. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in freshening southwest winds.