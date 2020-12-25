What has the weather in store for us on Christmas Day?
Met Eireann weather forecast for Christmas Day
Any remaining frost or ice patches will clear today, Christmas morning to leave a fairly cloudy day with lots of dry weather and just a few scattered patches of rain or drizzle. By this evening, persistent rain will begin to move in from the Atlantic and spread southeastwards over the province. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, with moderate southwest breezes, increasing fresh later in the day.
TONIGHT
Becoming breezy overnight with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading southwards over the country. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in freshening southwest winds.
