Very stormy conditions for St Stephen's Day

Becoming increasingly windy on St. Stephen's Day as we start to feel the effects of Storm Bella. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first but becoming dry for a time in the afternoon. Heavy rain will push in from the north late in the afternoon, bringing a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in strong to gale force and gusty southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Heavy rain will clear southwards and it will turn much colder. Clear spells and scattered wintry showers will extend across the country before dawn on Sunday with some ice forming in sheltered areas. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in strong and gusty west to northwest winds.