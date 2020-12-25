Status Yellow wind and rain warnings in effect as Storm Bella heads our way

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings, one for rain and one for strong winds, for St Stephen's Day.

On Saturday (St Stephen's Day), through the late afternoon, evening and night, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Gusts will be higher at times near the west coast. With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding along the west coast. This weather warning remains in place from 3pm on St Stephen's Day through to 4am on December 27.

A Status Yellow rain warning is also in place for Saturday (St Stephen’s Day), through the late afternoon, evening and night, heavy rain associated with Storm Bella will move southwards over Ireland and may cause localised flooding in some areas.

This warning remains in place until 4am on Sunday morning.