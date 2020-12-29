Another cold and breezy day for Tuesday, December 29

Cold and breezy conditions for today, Tuesday, December 29 with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly wintry on higher ground, but there will be bright and dry periods also. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds.

TONIGHT

Very cold and frosty tonight with scattered wintry showers near west and north coasts. Dry and clear elsewhere for a time with frost and icy stretches developing as temperatures fall to between -3 and +2 degrees. A spell of rain will move into parts of the southwest and west late in the night and as this moves northeastwards it is likely to turn to snow in parts of the midlands, north and east.