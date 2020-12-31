Sunny spells and showers as the cold snap continues for New Year's Eve

A breezy but bright day today, Thursday, December 31 with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning wintry in places, with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Showers will become more isolated through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees but feeling colder in fresh and gusty northerly winds.

TONIGHT (New Year's Eve)

Dry with clear spells in many areas as showers retreat to coasts, most frequent on northern and western coasts with a continued risk of hail. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees. Northerly winds will ease mostly moderate.