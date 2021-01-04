Widespread frost this morning is making driving conditions especially hazardous

Widespread frost and ice is being reported across counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Donegal and Cavan this morning January 4, 2021. The frost and ice will clear very slowly and will linger in some areas. It will be dry with sunny spells. Very cold with highest temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees with moderate northeast breezes.

Gardaí are urging drivers to allow extra time to reach their destination today as conditions will remain hazardous in sheltered areas well into this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry and very cold with clear spells and widespread severe frost with ice in many areas as temperatures fall to between -4 and +1 degrees.