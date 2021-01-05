Status Yellow weather warning issued for Leitrim and surrounding counties
Status Yellow weather warning issued
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Clare.
Very cold temperatures are expected tonight, Tuesday, January 5 and into tomorrow, Wednesday with temperatures falling to between -2 and -5 degrees, possibly colder locally, with a widespread severe frost. Icy patches may form on untreated surfaces. Freezing temperatures will persist well into the day on Wednesday.
The warning remains in place until 10am tomorrow.
