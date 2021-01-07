What has the weather in store for us on Thursday, January 7?

Today, Thursday, January 7 will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be another cold day with highest temperatures of just 3 to 5 degrees, in moderate northwesterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Largely dry and clear apart from the risk of a few wintry showers, especially in parts of east Ulster and Leinster. Lows of -2 to +2 degrees with widespread frost and icy patches in moderate northwest winds.