What has the weather in store for us today, Monday, January 11, 2021?

A cloudy and dull day today as outbreaks of rain become widespread. Rain will turn heavy at times through the afternoon and evening leading to spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees. Rather breezy in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong on coasts, veering westerly during the evening.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain will be widespread tonight, turning heavy at times with the risk of spot flooding especially in Mayo and Sligo. Temperatures will generally remain unchanged through the night with moderate to fresh westerly winds.