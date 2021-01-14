The Thursday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Today, Thursday, January 14, 2021 will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and just a few well scattered showers. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

TONIGHT

Dry and cold with clear spells countrywide at first but cloud will thicken in the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees, so frost will return to some places. Mist and fog will form also, as winds fall light.