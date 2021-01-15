Heavy rain on the way today, Friday, January 15

This morning, Friday, January 15, will start cold, dry and bright but cloud will build with rain affecting western areas during the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures will range between 5 degrees in the northeast to 9 degrees in the southwest. Southerly winds will be generally light to moderate, but will become fresh near coasts in the west.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be wet and breezy with widespread and occasionally heavy rain. It will be mild in most places with overnight temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. There will be moderate to fresh southerly winds, stronger near coasts.