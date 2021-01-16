A return to colder weather conditions for Saturday, January 16

Today, Saturday, January 16, any lingering rain in the east this morning will clear to give a cool day with a fair amount of cloud and some showers at first, but brightening up later. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry, though there may be a few showers on northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.d