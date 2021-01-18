The Monday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Some brighter spells early today, Monday, January 18. Generally dull and overcast though with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning heavy in places later. Mist and fog in parts too, in just light southerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius (north to south).

TONIGHT

A wet and misty night with some heavy falls of rain. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees, coldest in Ulster. Winds will be light and variable for much of the night, before increasing moderate to fresh southwesterly over the southern half of the country towards morning.