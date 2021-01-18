Status Yellow weather warning issued for Leitrim and surrounding counties

A Status Yellow - Rainfall warning has been issued for all counties in Connacht as well as counties Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Heavy rainfall will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm, with higher accumulations in mountainous areas. This will bring a risk of some river and localised flooding.

The warning remains in place from 9pm today, Monday, January 18 through to 9pm on Tuesday, January 19.