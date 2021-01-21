A cold start to Thursday, January 21

Cold this morning, Thursday, January 21 with frost and some icy patches. There'll be scattered wintry showers in many areas. These will fall as rain or hail during the day and will become isolated this afternoon and evening, Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. However, there will be some wintry showers in the west with snow accumulations possible on high ground overnight. Lowest temperatures of - 2 to +2 with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches.