The Friday weather forecast for the North West and surrounding areas of Ireland

Today, Friday, January 22 will be very cold with sunny spells. Much of the region will be dry. However, wintry showers will effect western areas. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very cold with frost and icy patches developing. Some fog patches also. Most areas will be dry. However, wintry showers will continue in the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees .