The cold snap is set to continue for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Saturday, January 23

Today, Saturday, January 23 will be cold with sunny spells. Much of the country will be dry. However wintry showers will affect the west and north. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight a band of rain, sleet and snow will move eastwards across the country. Frost and icy will develop as it the rain, sleet and snow gradually clear with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.