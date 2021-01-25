What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this Monday, January 25?

A Status yellow ice warning remains in place until mid morning for the entire country today, Monday, January 25.

It will be a very cold and icy start this morning with hazardous conditions on untreated surfaces. Frost, ice and any patches of freezing fog will be slow to clear. Much of the morning and early afternoon will be dry with sunny spells and just a few isolated showers. However, cloud will increase from the west during the course of the afternoon with patchy rain developing during the evening. Afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Rain will turn heavy and persistent overnight, possibly falling as snow on high ground for a short period. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees early on but turning less cold overnight as southerly winds freshening.