The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Thursday, January 28

Dry in most areas this morning, Thursday, January 28 with patches of drizzle, mist and fog but some bright or sunny intervals will develop. Cloud will thicken through the morning ahead of rain pushing in from the southwest in the afternoon with freshening southerly winds. A clearance to showers will develop later. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.



TONIGHT

Tonight, further outbreaks of showery rain. Becoming mostly dry towards morning with just well scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Southwesterly winds will strengthen, becoming strong on exposed coasts.