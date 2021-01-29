The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

A mostly cloudy start today, Friday, January 29, with scattered outbreaks of rain, becoming more isolated through the morning with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Westerly winds will ease light to moderate before backing southeasterly and freshening as heavy and persistent rain moves in from the southwest later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Rain in the southwest will extend over much of the country though some northern areas holding mostly dry. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally, coolest in north, but a degree or two warmer along southern coasts where the rain will be heaviest with a risk of spot flooding. Easterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.