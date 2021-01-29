The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Saturday: Rain will continue on Saturday morning, January 30, with sleet possible on high ground. It will gradually clear southwards through the afternoon and early evening. It will be a cold day with highest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees with fresh, gusty easterly winds.

Saturday night: Cold and mainly dry to start with some clear spells, however cloud will increase from the southwest through the night with rain, falling as sleet or snow in some places, extending from the Atlantic by morning. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees generally.

Sunday: During the morning rain and sleet will spread eastwards across the country, falling as snow in places, especially over the northern half of the country, with precipitation becoming patchier in the south during the afternoon. Highest daytime temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees for most areas and reaching 6 to 8 degrees in Munster with moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Sunday night: The rain and sleet and snow will become mainly confined to Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster. Drier spells will develop elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 0 and 4 degrees generally however holding at 5 or 6 degrees in Munster in light to moderate easterly breezes.