No snow for the West of Ireland but icy roads may pose a problem early next week says Met Éireann

Met Éireann have issued a weather advisory warning of icy conditions on roads and footpaths from Sunday morning through to Wednesday at 6pm.

Although snow and sleet is expected at this time these conditions are predicted only for the eastern counties and there is no mention of similar conditions impacting the West and North West of Ireland.

Met Éireann say that Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

SUNDAY: Colder again on Sunday with highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees, in a moderate to fresh easterly wind. Most areas will however stay fully dry albeit cloudy, but isolated showers may occur in the east and southwest of the country, turning wintry on high ground in the east.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Very cold with a widespread frost and ice. Scattered wintry showers will move into the east with a dusting of snow possible here. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees in moderate easterly winds.

MONDAY: Scattered wintry showers will continue on Monday and Monday night, affecting the east and along north coasts. Bitterly cold with daytime temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees and night-time lows of -3 to 0 degrees, in moderate to fresh east to northeast winds.

TUESDAY: Temperatures on Tuesday will be similar to Monday, but there will be an added wind-chill factor as easterly winds increase fresh and gusty. Wintry showers in the east and near northern coasts at first, but these may extend from the east into other areas later.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A bitterly cold night with widespread frost and ice as temperatures fall to between -4 and 0 degrees. Most parts of the country will hold dry, with clear spells across the northern half of the country, where temperatures will be lowest. Some wintry showers will be possible in the east and north.