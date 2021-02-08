Brace yourself for a very cold week of weather for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Today, Monday, February 8 will be very cold with bright or sunny spells. Most areas will be dry, but a few wintry showers are possible in the east of the province. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 2 or 3 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

TONIGHT

Showers of sleet and snow in the east will become more frequent and push further inland overnight. Very cold with clear spells and lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches under clearing skies. Mainly moderate easterly winds, fresh to strong in the southwest.