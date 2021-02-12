Rain, sleet and snow - Met Éireann's weather forecast for the coming weekend

Met Éireann say that there will be falls of sleet and snow on Saturday morning with further accumulations and hazardous conditions in parts. Rain, sleet and snow gradually clearing during the afternoon with a thaw setting in. Maximum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in strong to gale force southeast winds.

Saturday night: Windy overnight with any lying snow remaining in the north and east continuing to thaw. Scattered outbreaks of rain with heavy falls at times in south Munster. Temperatures continuing to rise overnight, ranging 7 to 11 degrees by dawn on Sunday. Strong to gale force southeast winds.

Sunday: Sunday looks set to be a wet and very windy day with spells of heavy rain and gale force southerly winds. A risk of flooding in the south. Mild despite the inclement weather with highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

Sunday night: Rain clearing northeastwards by evening with scattered outbreaks of rain returning for the overnight period. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh southerly winds.