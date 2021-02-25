The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties for February 25

Dry in many areas this morning, Thursday, February 25 with scattered showers and bright spells developing. Further light showers will develop during the afternoon mixed with sunny spells, becoming largely dry by evening. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze.

TONIGHT

Light scattered showers will affect west Connacht during the night, otherwise it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.