The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties for the week ahead

OVERVIEW: Continuing cool and breezy with blustery showers over the weekend but becoming more settled next week with drier and milder spring like conditions expected.

Sunday night: Isolated showers overnight with occasional clear spells. Milder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Monday: A mild and mostly cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, the best of any sunny spells will in Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle at times overnight, most persistent in the north and northeast. It will be another mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees as westerly winds fall mostly light.

Tuesday: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards through the morning with sunny spells developing through the afternoon. Light to moderate northwesterly winds with highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees.

St. Patricks Day (Wednesday): Current indication are for it to remain mild and dry with partly cloudy skies and highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees.

Further outlook: Winds out of the northeast look to introduce somewhat cooler air towards the end of the week, however remaining mostly dry and settled.