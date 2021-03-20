The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas for the week ahead

OVERVIEW: A good deal of dry weather initially, albeit cloudy. Gradually becoming more unsettled as high pressure declines slowly with rain and showers pushing in from the Atlantic during midweek.

Sunday night: Staying mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just odd patches of drizzle, mainly along coastal fringes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the northeast. Light southwesterly breezes will become more moderate on Atlantic coasts during the night.

Monday: A good deal of cloud on Monday with some bright and sunny spells breaking through. Outbreaks of drizzle will occur, mainly over Ulster and Connacht. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mainly light southwesterly breezes, fresher on northern and northwestern coasts.

Monday night: Light outbreaks of rain or drizzle will feed in to the southwest and west overnight, but holding mainly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with mainly light to moderate southerly winds.

Tuesday: Light outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend further inland but there will be a good deal of dry weather with bright or sunny intervals during the day. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southerly winds, increasing fresh to strong and gusty near coasts. During the evening, a band of rain will slowly move into western coastal counties.

Tuesday night: Outbreaks of rain will track eastwards over the country on Tuesday night, followed by clear spells, with scattered showers moving in across the west and northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresher on Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday: Wednesday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be mainly over the western half of the country during the morning, but they will spread elsewhere as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds. Current indications suggest a spell of rain will move up over the country from the southwest on Wednesday evening.

Further outlook: Changeable and unsettled with plenty of rain about.