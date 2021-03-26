The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cold and windy today with a mix of frequent blustery showers and sunny spells. Some showers will turn heavy with hail, sleet and isolated thunderstorms. By evening, some showers will fall as snow over high ground. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees but quickly turning colder this afternoon, with an added wind chill factor in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Showers will continue for a time tonight, some heavy with hail, sleet and snow and the ongoing risk of isolated thunderstorms. However, showers will ease overnight, with largely dry conditions and clear skies developing by morning. A slight risk of frost in sheltered areas with lowest temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwest to west winds, occasionally strong in coastal regions, will gradually ease light to moderate overnight.