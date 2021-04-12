What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Monday, April 12?

Sunny spells and showers on the way

A mix of showers and sunny spells this morning, Monday, April 12. Showers will become more widespread though in the afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

TONIGHT
Showers easing early tonight, becoming mostly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers in the northwest. Mist and fog will develop and may become dense at times in midland areas as light variable breezes fall calm at times. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.