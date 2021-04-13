Mist and foggy to start and Tuesday will remain very cold for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Mist and fog patches will quickly clear to leave a largely dry morning with sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the middle of the day with isolated showers developing during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees in light variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Any lingering rain will clear to the east early tonight to leave a dry night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with patches of mist and fog in a light easterly breeze.