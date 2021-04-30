The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Friday, April 30 will bring a mix of sunny spells and some well scattered showers. Some of the showers may be heavy at times, particular in the south of the Connacht. Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northeast winds.

TONIGHT

There'll be some lingering showers to begin tonight, but these will soon die away and the rest of the night will be dry with clear spells. Winds will be mostly light and variable with some mist and fog patches forming, mainly over Munster and south Leinster. Another cold night; with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, with a touch of frost in places.