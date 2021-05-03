What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Bank Holiday Monday?

A wet and windy start to Bank Holiday Monday with further heavy spells of rain leading to spot flooding. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will back westerly with some damaging gusts through the day. Winds will continue to reach gale force along coastal areas. Into the afternoon, rain will break up into showers with some sunny spells developing, but with local hail too. Highest temperatures will range 10 to 12 degrees Celsius

TONIGHT

Rather windy with scattered showers and clear spells - a few wintry showers over northern hills towards morning. Fresh to strong and gusty north to northwest winds will decrease moderate to fresh overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius.