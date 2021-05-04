The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A cool and blustery day for today, Tuesday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some will be heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highs of just 9 to 11 Celsius in fresh and gusty northwest winds, which will be strong at times near windward coasts.

TONIGHT

Showers will become confined mainly to the north and west on Tuesday night with long clear spells developing generally. Cold with lows of -1 to +2 degrees, with a touch of frost developing in light to moderate northwesterly winds.