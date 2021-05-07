What has the weekend weather got in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas?

Saturday: A wet and blustery start to tomorrow, with further outbreaks of rain. However, this rain will clear to the north through the morning. Drier and brighter weather will follow this clearance, with a mix of sunny spells and well scattered showers developing. Fresh to strong southeasterly winds will veer southwesterly and ease moderate to fresh by afternoon. Feeling milder than in recent days with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Saturday night: Remaining breezy on Saturday night. Scattered showers will mainly affect the south and west with dry spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, coolest over Ulster, in mainly moderate southerly winds, fresh at times in the southwest.

Sunday: Another blustery day with widespread showers turning heavy at times, particularly over the western half of the country, with the risk of hail. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Sunday night: Showers will become lighter and more scattered on Sunday night, with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate southerly winds.