Sun is out ... time to get protected

Summer 2021 has been having technical issues, and so when any ra of sunshine break through the clouds we rush outdoors, ready to BBQ, swim and play in the golden light.

In the rush outdoors it is important not to forget sun protection. We should be wearing spf all year around but especially on sunny days.

For over 30 years, French skincare brand, Eau Thermale Avène, has been on a mission to protect skin and has a proud history of pioneering improvements in suncare and photo-protection.

This spring, Avène is thrilled to announce an update to its extensive, award-winning sun care portfolio with its most exciting and revolutionary suncare product to date.

For the last 20 years, the expert scientists in the R&D departments have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring us to this decisive milestone in 2021, with the creation of Pierre Fabre Laboratories’ first sun filter – TriAsorBä.

Inspired by the natural photoprotective powers of melanin, TriAsorBä is the first organic sun filter on the market with the unique ability to absorb and reflect the harmful part of the solar spectrum, which includes UVB rays, short UVA rays, long UVA rays, and also high-energy visible blue light.

While we have known about the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays on the skin for decades, more recently, new scientific findings have demonstrated the harmful impact of high-energy visible blue light on skin cells. Research has determined that it damages cellular components via oxidation mechanisms that can lead to skin ageing and increase the risk of skin cancer development.

Leitrim Observer review: The fluid is ultra light, fast drying (important when trying to get it on children) and leaves an invisble finish - no white streaks! It gives 8 hour hydration and is resistant for up to two hours in the water.

You can buy it online or at Janet Dillon Pharmacy, Unit 4, Carrick Retail Park, Carrick-On-Shannon.

Also read: Bookings boost for Leitrim hotels and guesthouses